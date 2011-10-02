BERLIN Oct 2 Werder Bremen suffered their second defeat of the season when they lost 3-2 at Hanover 96 on Sunday thanks to a Mohammed Abdellaoue hat-trick to stay three points behind leaders Bayern Munich.

Werder, on 16 points from eight games, had scorer Marko Arnautovic sent off with a red card in the 78th minute for stepping on Sergio Pinto.

While Bayern's players spent the day sunning themselves and drinking beer at their city's Oktoberfest, Bremen were quickly a goal down when Norwegian Abdellaoue converted a third-minute penalty.

The 25-year-old forward added another goal in the 38th minute before Austrian Arnautovic pulled one back on the stroke of halftime when he rifled in a low shot.

Hanover responded on the hour with Abdellaoue completing his hat-trick and scoring his sixth league goal of the season when he tapped in a cross from close range.

Claudio Pizarro, who had hit the post in the 48th minute, thundered in a volley with seven minutes left to give his 10-man team some hope but they failed to find the equaliser.

Bayern are top on 19 points following their goalless draw in Hoffenheim on Saturday, with Werder and Borussia Moenchengladbach, who lost 1-0 at Freiburg, on 16 and Hanover on 15.

