BERLIN Feb 24 Borussia Moenchenglabdach missed the chance to join Borussia Dortmund at the top of the Bundesliga, stumbling to a 1-1 draw against Hamburg SV on Friday to stay two points off the pace in second place.

Former Germany international Mike Hanke snatched the lead for the hosts on the stroke of halftime, heading in a smooth left-footed free-kick from Juan Arango past stunned Hamburg keeper Jaroslav Drobny.

The visitors should have levelled two minutes after the restart when Paolo Guerrero set up Tolgay Arslan in the box but the 21-year-old sent his thundering drive narrowly over the bar.

Turkey Under-21 international Arslan, who had replaced injured forward Mladen Petric minutes before the start, quickly made amends, slotting in from close range in the 56th minute to lift Hamburg into eighth place on 27 points.

Champions Dortmund, on 49 points, host Hanover 96 on Sunday with Bayern Munich, third on 45, playing Schalke 04 earlier in the day. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by John Mehaffey)