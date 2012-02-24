BERLIN Feb 24 Borussia Moenchenglabdach
missed the chance to join Borussia Dortmund at the top of the
Bundesliga, stumbling to a 1-1 draw against Hamburg SV on Friday
to stay two points off the pace in second place.
Former Germany international Mike Hanke snatched the lead
for the hosts on the stroke of halftime, heading in a smooth
left-footed free-kick from Juan Arango past stunned Hamburg
keeper Jaroslav Drobny.
The visitors should have levelled two minutes after the
restart when Paolo Guerrero set up Tolgay Arslan in the box but
the 21-year-old sent his thundering drive narrowly over the bar.
Turkey Under-21 international Arslan, who had replaced
injured forward Mladen Petric minutes before the start, quickly
made amends, slotting in from close range in the 56th minute to
lift Hamburg into eighth place on 27 points.
Champions Dortmund, on 49 points, host Hanover 96 on Sunday
with Bayern Munich, third on 45, playing Schalke 04 earlier in
the day.
