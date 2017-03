BERLIN, April 6 Bayern Munich won their 22nd Bundesliga title in record time on Saturday after beating Eintracht Frankfurt 1-0 to open up an unassailable 20-point lead with six games left in the season.

Bastian Schweinsteiger beautifully flicked the ball into the net with a backheel in the 52nd minute to lift Bayern to 75 points, 20 ahead of second-placed Borussia Dortmund who beat Augsburg 4-2.

Bayern are in the running for an unprecedented treble for a German club with the Champions League and German Cup also still up for grabs. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Ed Osmond)