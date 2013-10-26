BERLIN Oct 26 Mario Mandzukic scored twice as Bayern Munich beat Hertha Berlin 3-2 on Saturday to remain top of the Bundesliga with second placed Borussia Dortmund claiming a 3-1 victory in the Ruhr valley derby against Schalke 04.

Substitute Mandzukic, who had come on for injured Arjen Robben in the 26th minute, headed in three minutes later to cancel out a quick Hertha lead through Adrian Ramos.

The Croat added another in the 51st before fellow substitute Mario Goetze's own header three minutes later. Anis Ben-Hatira set up a nervous second half, cutting the deficit in the 58th but Hertha were unable to find an equaliser.

Bayern are in top spot on 26 points, one ahead of Dortmund, who eased past rivals Schalke in a fiery derby after the start was briefly delayed due to flares lit in the stands.

Dortmund silenced a 60,000 crowd with a five-move break and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang completed it in the 14th minute.

Schalke's Kevin-Prince Boateng missed the biggest chance to level when his penalty was saved by keeper Roman Weidenfeller.

A sublime left-footed drive from Nuri Sahin six minutes after the restart gave Dortmund a two-goal lead before Max Meyer pulled one back for the hosts with Jakub Blaszczykowski completing the win in the 74th.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Rex Gowar)