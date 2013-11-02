BERLIN Nov 2 Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich struggled past Hoffenheim 2-1 to reclaim top spot in the Bundesliga on Saturday and equal a 30-year-old league record with their 36th straight game without defeat.

Thomas Mueller scored the winner 15 minutes from time to send last season's treble winners to 29 points, one ahead of Borussia Dortmund, who briefly took over the lead on Friday after crushing VB Stuttgart 6-1.

Bayern were far from their dominant self, with Hoffenheim in no mood to roll over, but it was still enough to equal Hamburg SV's record from 1982/83. Bayern's previous defeat was in October 2012 to Bayer Leverkusen.

Niklas Suele made the most of a disastrous Manuel Neuer error with the Bayern keeper failing to hold on to a high ball and Hoffenheim going in front in the 34th minute.

The visitors levelled five minutes later with Franck Ribery's low free kick deflected into the goal by Mario Mandzukic for the Croat's eighth goal of the season.

Mueller drilled home the winner at the far post after Hoffenheim failed to clear.

Third-placed Bayer Leverkusen suffered a surprise 1-0 defeat at promoted Eintracht Braunschweig to stay four points off the top at 24.

Borussia Moenchengladbach tightened their hold on fourth place thanks to in-form Germany striker Max Kruse, who scored both goals in their 2-0 win at Hamburg.

Freiburg finally grabbed their first win of the season, scoring twice against the run of play to beat Nuremberg 3-0 and climb off the bottom spot and into the relegation playoff place.

