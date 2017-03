BERLIN Jan 29 Thiago Alcantara's sensational flying volley in stoppage-time earned Bayern Munich a 2-1 win at VfB Stuttgart on Wednesday, extending their unbeaten run to 43 league games and increasing their Bundesliga lead to 13 points.

The Spaniard completed what had looked like an unlikely Bayern comeback, thundering in his volley in full flight seconds from the end to lift his side to 50 points.

The Bavarians looked to heading towards their first league defeat since October 2012 when Bosnia international Vedad Ibisevic pounced from what looked like an offside position to beat keeper Manuel Neuer in the 29th minute.

Last season's treble winners were clearly lacking their usual offensive drive with wingers Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery injured and holding midfielders Bastian Schweinsteiger and Javi Martinez yet to make their comebacks this year.

Bayern's top striker Mario Mandzukic, dropped from the squad last week for lack of commitment in training, was back in but left on the bench at the start of the game which was postponed in December.

Stuttgart conceded little space, pressing the Bavarians high in their own half and the hosts were rewarded with Ibisevic's 10th goal of the campaign.

Bayern left their comeback fight late and in a frantic last 20 minutes had Stuttgart boxed in and on the back foot.

Substitute Claudio Pizarro, the Bundesliga's all-time foreign leading scorer, timed his header perfectly to meet a Thiago free kick in the 76th minute before the Spaniard scored with a fierce volley past hapless keeper Sven Ulreich.

