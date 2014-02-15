BERLIN Feb 15 Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich crushed Freiburg 4-0 on Saturday, recording their 13th successive Bundesliga victory and extending their league unbeaten streak to 46.

It was perfect preparation for Wednesday's Champions League knockout round clash at Arsenal.

Bayern midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri scored twice off deflected shots in the first half after defender Dante put Munich ahead in the 19th minute with a glancing header. Claudio Pizarro scored after a fine solo run from the left in the 88th minute to put Bayern 16 points clear of Bayer Leverkusen at the top with 59 points from 21 matches.

Bayer Leverkusen host fourth placed Schalke in Saturday's late match at 1730 (1630 GMT).

Third-placed Borussia Dortmund downed Eintracht Frankfurt 4-0. Hamburg SV's woes continued with an eighth successive defeat, 4-2 to Braunschweig.