BERLIN, March 25 Bayern Munich clinched the Bundesliga title in record time after easing past Hertha Berlin 3-1 on Tuesday thanks to goals from Toni Kroos, Mario Goetze and Franck Ribery with seven games left in the campaign.

Last season's treble winners secured their 23rd Bundesliga crown since its 1963 creation with a record 10th straight away victory, stretching their winning streak to a staggering 19 consecutive games and their unbeaten run to 52 league matches. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Ken Ferris)