BERLIN, March 26 Bayer Leverkusen revived their hopes of playing top European football next season after beating Augsburg 3-1 on Wednesday with their first win in seven league games courtesy of two late goals.

Stefan Kiessling slotted in his 13th goal of the campaign after 11 minutes before Tobias Werner levelled for the battling hosts on the hour.

South Korean Son Heung-min struck against the run of play with Leverkusen's first chance of the second half to reclaim the lead in the 80th before Emre Can gave them a two-goal cushion three minutes later to cut the gap to third-placed Schalke 04 to four points with Leverkusen fourth on 47.

Borussia Moenchengladbach saw their hopes of a top four finish and a chance to play in the Champions League take a hit when they slumped to a 1-0 defeat at Eintracht Frankfurt to remain sixth on 42.

At the other end of the table Nuremberg's Swiss international Josip Drmic struck twice to take his goal tally to 15 and help his team beat VfB Stuttgart 2-0 to move up to 14th spot on 26 with their opponents tumbling to 17th place on 24.

Hamburg SV remained in the relegation playoff spot after their 1-1 draw against Freiburg as they battle to avoid their first relegation since the introduction of the Bundesliga in 1963. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Josh Reich)