BERLIN, March 29 Hoffenheim took the lead and then came back from two goals down to draw 3-3 and snap champions-in-waiting Bayern Munich's 19-game winning streak in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

Borussia Dortmund's Marco Reus scored a hat-trick to also bring his team back from two goals behind and beat relegation-threatened VfB Stuttgart 3-2 and remain in second place.

Hoffenheim's Anthony Modeste silenced the Munich crowd, who had been cheering on this season's champions after they secured the title at Hertha Berlin on Tuesday, by slotting in a 23rd minute goal.

The hosts then responded with three goals in an explosive nine-minute spell.

Peruvian Claudio Pizarro, making a rare start in coach Pep Guardiola's rotation, struck in the 31st and 40th minute and Xherdan Shaqiri added another in the 34th as the Bavarians seemingly restored order.

Sejad Salihovic's fierce free kick again beat Tom Starke, replacing the rested Manuel Neuer, to cut the deficit a minute before the break and Roberto Firmino completed what amounts to an upset result against Bayern in the 75th.

Germany international Reus was in scintillating form after Stuttgart shocked visitors Dortmund with two goals in the opening 19 minutes to take a firm grip on the game.

Christian Gentner put them ahead and Martin Harnik doubled their lead from point blank after a fine solo effort from Ibrahima Traore.

Reus' fine finish on the half hour put Dortmund back in the game and the visitors turned up the heat in the second half with Robert Lewandowski hitting the woodwork and Reus firing narrowly wide.

He then converted a spot kick in the 68th and clinched the winner seven minutes from time to keep Dortmund a point ahead of Schalke 04 with six games left in the season.

Stuttgart, who were left with 10 men after a second booking for Georg Niedermeier, are in 17th place on 24 points. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Alan Baldwin)