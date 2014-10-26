BERLIN Oct 26 VfL Wolfsburg ended the unbeaten start of Mainz 05 with a 3-0 victory in the Bundesliga on Sunday, their fourth straight win moving them up to second place.

Defender Naldo rose high to head in a Marcel Schaefer cross for his third goal of the season in the first half.

He then headed on for Croatian Ivan Perisic to slot in on the hour before Daniel Caligiuri's 87th minute goal sealed their win to lift the 2009 Bundesliga champions to 17 points from nine games.

They are now level with Hoffenheim and one ahead of third-placed Borussia Moenchengladbach, who take on leaders Bayern Munich, on 20, later on Sunday.

Mainz, who suffered their first league defeat in their ninth game, are sixth on 14.

On Saturday last season's runners-up Borussia Dortmund lost 1-0 against Hanover 96 for their fourth straight defeat as they dropped to 15th on seven points. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Martyn Herman)