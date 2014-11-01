BERLIN Nov 1 Ivan Perisic scored twice as VfL Wolfsburg crushed VfB Stuttgart 4-0 on Saturday to extend their winning run to five straight league games and climb into second place in the Bundesliga.

The Croatia striker gave Wolfsburg a 15th minute lead with Robin Knoche and Kevin De Bruyne scoring either side of the break before Perisic added another two minutes from time.

Wolfsburg leapfrog into second place on 20 points, one behind leaders Bayern Munich, who take on Borussia Dortmund later on Saturday (1730 GMT).

Hamburg SV also earned three points with their first home win of the season against Bayer Leverkusen after Rafael van der Vaart converted a first-half penalty for a 1-0 win.

In a bad-tempered encounter that saw eight yellow cards, Leverkusen's talented Hakan Calhanoglu, who left Hamburg this season, had to endure 90 minutes of jeers and whistles from the home crowd on his return to his former club.

The visitors had a late chance to level but Karim Bellarabi hit the post in the last seconds of stoppage time.

The result left Leverkusen, who have won only one of their last five league games and visit Zenit St Petersburg in the Champions League next week, in fifth place on 16 points.

Argentine Franco Di Santo struck twice in Werder Bremen's 2-1 comeback win at Mainz 05 for their first win of the season as new coach Viktor Skripnik marked a successful league debut.

Werder moved off the bottom of the table into 17th on seven points.

There was also joy for Hanover 96, who took all three points against Eintracht Frankfurt courtesy of Alexander Madlung's own goal in the 88th minute for a 1-0 win that lifted them to sixth on 16. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Ian Chadband)