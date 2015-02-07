BERLIN Feb 7 Leaders Bayern Munich eased past VfB Stuttgart 2-0 on Saturday to grab their first win of the year, as did Borussia Dortmund who beat Freiburg 3-0 to climb off the bottom of the Bundesliga table.

Bayern winger Arjen Robben notched his 12th league goal this season when he picked up the ball just inside the box and drilled in an unstoppable left-foot shot in the 41st minute for the visitors.

Stuttgart, who hit the post in the first half, went further behind in the 51st minute when David Alaba curled a spectacular 35-metre free kick into the top corner of the net.

Bayern, who had claimed one point from their previous two games, move up to 49 points with Stuttgart, champions in 2007, dropping to last place on 18.

Belgium winger Kevin De Bruyne scored twice for second-placed VfL Wolfsburg in their 3-0 win over Hoffenheim, taking his tally to four goals in three matches and keep his team eight points behind Bayern.

Record signing Andre Schuerrle also made his first start and set up Bas Dost for the opening goal.

Last season's runners-up Dortmund beat Freiburg in their relegation battle, their first victory since early December lifting them to third from bottom.

Marco Reus gave Dortmund a confidence-boosting early lead before Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang struck twice.

Coach Pal Dardai enjoyed a winning debut at Hertha Berlin with a 2-0 victory over 10-man Mainz 05. He replaced the sacked Jos Luhukay on Thursday. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Tony Jimenez)