BERLIN Feb 21 Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski and Arjen Robben struck twice as the champions annihilated promoted Paderborn 6-0 on Saturday to open up an 11-point lead at the top of the Bundesliga.

Poland international Lewandowski, who has yet to deliver the goal flush expected from him when he joined from rivals Borussia Dortmund this season, has not been an automatic starter.

Coach Pep Gaurdiola publicly backed the striker on Friday, saying he was not always playing merely because of different systems.

Lewandowski, who was a late substitute in the goalless draw at Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League this week, paid back the trust when he plucked a superb flick from Robben to fire Bayern ahead in the 24th minute.

Then, in true centre forward fashion, he tapped in a Franck Ribery cutback 13 minutes later. Paderborn's fate was sealed when Florian Hartherz was sent off on the hour and Robben converted the penalty.

Ribery also got on the scoresheet along with Mitchell Weiser before Robben notched his 16th goal of the campaign to equal his best season tally at Bayern and climb to the top of the scorers list.

Bayern, who have scored 14 goals in their last two league games, are top on 55 points.

Werder Bremen stunned Schalke 04 with a last-minute equaliser from Sebastian Proedl to snatch a 1-1 draw.

Schalke had looked to be bouncing back from their 2-0 Champions League loss to Real Madrid after taking the lead through Max Meyer.

But Proedl rose high to meet a free kick to level with a powerful header. Schalke dropped to fifth on 35.

Borussia Dortmund edged past last-placed VfB Stuttgart 3-2 on Friday to climb out of the relegation zone and into 10th place with their third consecutive league win.

Second-placed VfL Wolfsburg, on 44 points, are in action on Sunday at home to Hertha Berlin. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Ed Osmond)