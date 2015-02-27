BERLIN Feb 27 Arjen Robben continued his spectacular form by setting up two goals and scoring another to guide champions Bayern Munich to a 4-1 home win over Cologne on Friday and crown celebrations for their 115-year anniversary.

The Bavarians, who have now scored 18 goals in their last three Bundesliga games, extended their lead at the top of the table to 11 points over second-placed VfL Wolfsburg who travel to in-form Werder Bremen on Sunday.

Bayern started the party with a third-minute goal from Bastian Schweinsteiger who rose high to head in a Robben corner.

Franck Ribery doubled the lead seven minutes later with a crisp, low drive through the legs of a defender as Bayern ripped through the Cologne defence at will.

The visitors pulled one back when Anthony Ujah nodded the ball in on the stroke of halftime.

Bayern struggled in the second half as the hard-working Cologne defence closed down the spaces and contained them better.

Ujah forced keeper Manuel Neuer to make the save of the game when the Nigerian's point-blank volley was turned aside by the Germany international.

Bundesliga top scorer Robben then settled Bayern nerves, a cleverly-placed header at the far post in the 67th minute earning his 17th league goal of the season.

Robert Lewandowski made it 4-1 when he chested the ball over the line following another assist from the 31-year-old Robben.

Bayern are now on 58 points ahead of Wolfsburg on 47. Borussia Moenchengladbach, in third place a further 10 points behind, host promoted Paderborn on Sunday.

Last season's runners-up Borussia Dortmund, eyeing a fourth straight win, take on fourth-placed Schalke 04 in the Ruhr Valley derby on Saturday. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Tony Jimenez)