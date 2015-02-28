BERLIN Feb 28 Fast-improving Borussia Dortmund notched their fourth straight Bundesliga win after scoring three times in eight minutes late on to earn a 3-0 home victory over Ruhr Valley rivals Schalke 04 on Saturday.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang put them ahead in the 78th minute after last season's runners-up squandered a dozen scoring chances and hit the bar.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan tapped in from close range a minute later before Marco Reus made it 3-0 in the 86th.

Dortmund, who produced some sloppy finishing earlier in the game and also came up against superb goalkeeping from Schalke teenager Timon Wellenreuther, are up to ninth with 28 points.

The 19-year-old, promoted to first choice recently because of injuries, kept his cool when Aubameyang charged forward and managed to block his effort in the fourth minute.

Wellenreuther was lucky when Shinji Kagawa's lob sailed just wide but he pulled off a string of excellent stops especially from Reus and Aubameyang.

Dortmund kept pushing and hit the woodwork through a deflected Reus effort as the 80,000-crowd grew impatient.

Reus wasted several more good chances before Gabon international Aubameyang picked the ball up on the edge of the box and slotted in his 10th league goal of the season.

Armenian Mkhitaryan added another, as the Schalke defence buckled under pressure, before Reus finished them off four minutes from time.

Fifth-placed Schalke, who were toothless despite having striker Klaas-Jan Huntelaar back from suspension, have now won only one of their last five league games.

Leaders Bayern Munich are 11 points clear at the top after crushing Cologne 4-1 on Friday. Second-placed VfL Wolfsburg travel to Werder Bremen on Sunday. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Tony Jimenez)