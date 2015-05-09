BERLIN May 9 A weakened Bayern Munich crashed to a 1-0 home loss to Augsburg in the Bundesliga on Saturday, a fourth successive defeat which will do little to lift confidence ahead of their Champions League semi-final second leg against Barcelona next week.

Augsburg's Raul Bobadilla flicked the ball home with a backheel in the 71st minute for their first ever win at the Allianz Arena.

Ten-man Bayern, already crowned champions, struggled throughout.

The Bavarians have now lost four games in a row, after defeats by Borussia Dortmund in the German Cup, Bayer Leverkusen in the league and Barcelona in the Champions League this week.

Coach Pep Gaurdiola rested some of his players ahead of Tuesday's return leg, following their 3-0 loss in Spain, but his plans disintegrated after 14 minutes.

Reserve keeper Pepe Reina felled Argentine striker Bobadilla in the box to get his marching orders, forcing Manuel Neuer off the bench.

However, the Germany international was not required to make a save from the resulting penalty -- Paul Verhaegh's powerful shot flying wide after rattling the post.

But Bobadilla beat Neuer after several attempts in the second half, his audacious flick keeping Augsburg in fifth place and course for a Europa League spot, on 46 with two games left.

Borussia Moenchengladbach all but secured their first ever Champions League group stage spot after crushing fourth-placed Bayer Leverkusen 3-0 to move up to second place and go five points clear of their rivals.

Gladbach, with Max Kruse, Patrick Herrmann and Ibrahima Traore on target, are on 63, with VfL Wolfsburg, third on 62 and in action against Paderborn on Sunday. Leverkusen are on 58, with two games left in the season.

Borussia Dortmund improved their chances of a European spot next season, beating Hertha Berlin 2-0 to move up to seventh on 43 points. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing Douglas Beattie)