BERLIN Aug 16 VfL Wolfsburg, last season's runners-up, were made to work hard in their Bundesliga opener for a 2-1 win over Eintracht Frankfurt on Sunday despite establishing an early two-goal lead.

The German Cup winners, who also beat Bayern Munich for the German Super Cup two weeks ago, looked to be cruising to an easy win after Ivan Perisic wrong-footed the Eintracht keeper with a clever header at the far post in the 13th minute and Bas Dost volleyed in from a deep throw-in four minutes later.

Eintracht, however, quickly pulled one back, when Stefan Reinartz, their new signing from Bayer Leverkusen, was left unmarked inside the box and had no trouble drilling in a header two minutes later.

Midfielder Kevin De Bruyne, whose future at the Wolves is in doubt with Manchester City interested in the Belgium international, was kept in check until his second-half substitution and Eintracht went close to an equaliser when substitute teenager Joel Gerezgiher's powerful shot was parried by Koen Casteels.

Champions Bayern Munich shot out of the blocks, crushing hapless Hamburg SV 5-0 on Friday while Borussia Dortmund outclassed Borussia Moenchengladbach, who finished third last season, 4-0 with two goals from Henrikh Mkhitaryan. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Ed Osmond)