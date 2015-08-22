BERLIN Aug 22 Champions Bayern Munich scored a 90th minute winner through Robert Lewandowski to edge past Hoffenheim 2-1 on Saturday, with the champions reduced to 10 men following the second-half dismissal of defender Jerome Boateng.

Substitute Lewandowski tapped in after a superb run and cutback from Douglas Costa, who also set up their first goal, in the last minute with Hoffenheim having missed a 74th minute penalty to reclaim the lead.

Bayern were stunned nine seconds after the start when David Alaba's bad backpass to Jerome Boateng was intercepted by forward Kevin Volland who slotted in to equal the league record for the fastest goal.

The Bavarians, who have never lost to Hoffenheim, gradually upped the tempo and Brazilian Costa floated in a low cross after a dizzying run down the left, keeper Oliver Baumann cleared but Thomas Mueller scored with his thigh to level four minutes before the break.

Arturo Vidal rattled the crossbar with a fine long-range effort in the 66th and Baumann denied Lewandowski's point blank effort as Bayern remained fully in control but struggled to make their dominance count.

A double booking for Boateng within two minutes, including one for a handball, gave the hosts a 74th minute penalty but Eugen Polanski powered his shot onto the post.

Bayern came agonisingly close in the 88th minute but Baumann again denied a double effort from Lewandowski before Mueller's header scraped the post.

The Poland striker, however, was not done and scored the winner after another fine cutback from the quick Costa inside the box.

The Bavarians are on six points from two matches, as many as Bayer Leverkusen who beat Hanover 96 1-0 courtesy of Hakan Calhanoglu's outstanding free kick.

VfL Wolfsburg, last season's runners-up, needed a late equaliser from Nicklas Bendtner to draw 1-1 at Cologne, who had taken a 30th minute lead through Simon Zoller.

Wolfsburg's attacking midfielder Kevin De Bruyne, a transfer target for Manchester City, put in a lacklustre performance but substitute Bendtner rescued the Wolves in the 83rd minute to lift them to four points. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Pritha Sarkar)