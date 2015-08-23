BERLIN Aug 23 Borussia Dortmund struck four times in the second half to crush promoted Ingolstadt 4-0 on Sunday and climb to the top of the Bundesliga on six points, ahead of champions Bayern Munich on goal difference.

The 2011 and 2012 champions, who won their opener against Borussia Moenchengladbach by the same score, struggled in the first half despite a hatful of chances against the Bavarian club but broke the deadlock in the 55th minute when defender Matthias Ginter shook off his marker and slotted in.

Coach Thomas Tuchel's team doubled the lead five minutes later when Marco Reus converted a penalty after Marcel Schmelzer was brought down.

Japan international Shinji Kagawa made sure of a better goal difference than Bayern, drilling in a left-foot shot from 10 metres and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang added another from close range in stoppage time.

The result lifted Dortmund, who were disappointing last season, to six points, the same as Bayern, who edged past Hoffenheim 2-1 on Saturday, and Bayer Leverkusen who beat Hanover 96 1-0. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Ed Osmond)