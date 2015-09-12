BERLIN, Sept 12 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored two penalties as Borussia Dortmund beat Hanover 96 4-2 on Saturday to stay top of the Bundesliga on goal difference ahead of champions Bayern Munich, who needed a controversial late penalty to beat Augsburg 2-1.

Gabon international Aubameyang took his season tally to five goals after Artur Sobiech had also struck twice for hosts Hanover to keep them in the game. A 67th-minute own goal from Felipe put the visitors up 3-2.

Aubameyang coolly converted his second spot kick in the 85th to make it four, giving Dortmund their fourth successive win in the Bundesliga. They maintain their 100 percent record this season, as do Bayern Munich, both on 12 points.

Bayern lacked sharpness ahead of their Champions League group stage debut at Olympiakos next week and, despite dominating, they failed to make it count until Douglas Costa stumbled into an Augsburg defender and was awarded an 87th-minute penalty with the visitors furious over the decision by referee Knut Kircher.

Thomas Mueller kept his cool and scored from the spot to provide a collective sigh of relief.

Courageous Augsburg had silenced the 75,000 crowd when Alexander Esswein rifled in two minutes before the break before Robert Lewandowski levelled in the 77th. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Clare Lovell)