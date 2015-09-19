BERLIN, Sept 19 Bayern Munich's French teenager Kingsley Coman scored his first Bundesliga goal in their 3-0 victory over promoted Darmstadt 98 on Saturday as the German champions went three points clear at the top of the table with their fifth straight win.

The 19-year-old Coman, who joined on a two-year loan deal from Juventus this season, drilled in from a perfect Sebastian Rode cutback for a 2-0 lead.

Earlier, a scintillating run by winger Douglas Costa drew three players to the Brazilian who laid it off for Arturo Vidal to drill home off the post in the 20th minute.

Rode netted Bayern's third goal on the rebound after his first effort bounced off the post following another through ball from Costa.

The Bavarians, who saw Javier Martinez make his first appearance of the season, are on a maximum 15 points from their opening five games, three ahead of Borussia Dortmund, who host Bayer Leverkusen on Sunday.

VfL Wolfsburg edged past Hertha Berlin 2-0, but left it late with two goals from Bas Dost in the 76th and 88th minutes securing a deserved victory.

The Wolves, who also beat CSKA Moscow in midweek to make a winning start in the Champions League, are in third place on 11 points.

Fellow Champions League club Borussia Moenchengladbach slumped to a 1-0 defeat at Cologne for their fifth straight defeat.

Gladbach, who finished third last season, have yet to earn a point this season, and are languishing in last place after their worst ever Bundesliga start.

Promoted Ingolstadt snatched a last-gasp 1-0 win over Werder Bremen with a stoppage-time penalty to move up to fifth on 10. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Toby Davis)