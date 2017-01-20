BERLIN Jan 20 Robert Lewandowski scored twice, including a stoppage-time winner as Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich came from a goal down to beat Freiburg 2-1 on Friday and open up a six point lead as the league resumed after the winter break.

Lewandowski rescued the three points for lacklustre Bayern with a shot from inside the box in stoppage time for his 14th goal of the campaign.

Hosts Freiburg had stunned the champions with a fourth minute goal through Janik Haberer after a perfectly executed counter-attack and a defensive error from Mats Hummels.

Bayern gradually took control of the game after an erratic opening 15 minutes and Arturo Vidal came close with a low drive on an icy pitch.

Poland striker Lewandowski, who minutes earlier had come close, drew them level in the 35th minute, volleying in a corner from Douglas Costa.

Bayern worked harder and upped the tempo in the second half, controlling possession and creating several more chances but Carlo Ancelotti's team lacked the final touch to score again until Lewandowski's late goal.

Freiburg came close to grabbing a late winner against the run of play with Bayern keeper Manuel Neuer tested repeatedly in the final minutes before the Pole rescued the champions with his last-gasp strike.

Bayern are on 42 points, six ahead of second-placed RB Leipzig, who host Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Pritha Sarkar)