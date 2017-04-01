BERLIN, April 1 Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich demolished Augsburg 6-0 with forward Robert Lewandowski scoring a hat-trick to protect their 13-point advantage over second-placed RB Leipzig who beat bottom club Darmstadt 98 4-0 on Saturday.

The Bavarians, who face Real Madrid in the Champions League last eight this month, remained firmly on track for a record-extending fifth consecutive Bundesliga crown with yet another dominant performance.

Lewandowski beautifully controlled a Thiago Alcantara pass with his right foot and turned to shoot Bayern ahead after 17 minutes.

Thomas Mueller, who earlier hit the woodwork twice, put the ball over the line with his knee in the 36th and Poland forward Lewandowski slotted in 10 minutes after the restart to kill off the game.

Thiago grabbed a deserved goal to make it 4-0 before Lewandowski completed his hat-trick and Mueller earned his second goal to lift Bayern to 65 points.

Leipzig are second on 52 after their win, Naby Keita scoring twice against Darmstadt who collapsed following the sending-off of Sandro Sirigu in the 72nd minute.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Ed Osmond)