BERLIN Dec 22 South American skills were on full show as Borussia Moenchengladbach drew 2-2 with VfL Wolfsburg on Sunday to jump into third place in the Bundesliga at the start of the mid-season break.

It was a fitting 2013 finale for Gladbach, who have won over plenty of fans this season with their exciting attacking game.

Wolfsburg took the lead in a high-paced affair with Diego, whose future at the club has been in doubt for some time, breaking the deadlock early in the second half.

The mercurial Brazilian, exiled to the wings this season from his favoured midfield role because of talented youngster Maximilian Arnold, waited at the far post to drill in after 53 minutes.

Gladbach, however, bounced straight back with fellow Brazilian Raffael rifling in from 14 metres for his ninth goal of the campaign after a fine solo effort.

Venezuelan Juan Arango, with arguably the smoothest left-footed shot in the league, floated in an unstoppable free kick into the top corner from 27 metres to put Gladbach ahead on 64 minutes.

Substitute Bas Dost rescued a point for Wolfsburg five minutes from time after keeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen had initially denied Brazilian Gustavo from close range.

The result was enough to lift Gladbach to third in the Bundesliga on 33 points, one ahead of Borussia Dortmund who drop to fourth on 32 after their 2-1 home defeat to Hertha Berlin on Saturday.

Wolfsburg stay fifth on 30. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Josh Reich)