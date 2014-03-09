BERLIN, March 9 Borussia Dortmund edged past Freiburg 1-0 on Sunday courtesy of captain Sebastian Kehl's first goal in almost two years to go four points clear in second place in the Bundesliga.

In an evenly balanced game where Freiburg refused to concede any space without a battle, Dortmund struggled to create scoring chances with just three shots on goal - all of them from outside the box - in the first half.

With top striker Robert Lewandowski and Marco Reus on their growing injury list, Dortmund, who take on Zenit St Petersburg in the second leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie later this month, needed almost an hour to break the deadlock.

Experienced former Germany international Kehl did not hesitate to float an audacious 25-metre shot over keeper Oliver Baumann in the 58th minute for the winner and his first goal since April 2012.

The result moves Dortmund to 48 points, four ahead of third-placed Bayer Leverkusen, who drew 1-1 at Hanover 96 on Saturday and Schalke 04, 4-0 winners over Hoffenheim.

Freiburg, who have gone six matches without a win, remain in 17th place on 19 points after their eighth straight loss to Dortmund.

Bayern Munich continued their march towards the title with a 6-1 demolition of VfL Wolfsburg for a league record 16th straight win on Saturday and stay 20 points clear at the top.

