BERLIN, April 11 Schalke 04 kept up their chase for the Bundesliga runners-up spot with a dominant 2-0 win over Eintracht Frankfurt on Friday to move level on points with second-placed Borussia Dortmund.

Max Meyer put the hosts ahead in the 59th minute after Sead Kolasinac's long-range effort hit the woodwork and Klaas-Jan Huntelaar, back in the side after injury, saw his rebound saved by Kevin Trapp.

Trapp denied the Dutch striker again seven minutes later by saving his penalty but the hosts kept pouring forward in a one-sided affair.

Schalke hit the bar once more through Leon Goretzka in the 81st but winger Jefferson Farfan, also returning from injury after a six-week absence, curled a superb free kick into the top corner to seal the win in stoppage time.

Schalke now have 58 points, with four games left, and trail only on goal difference behind Dortmund who travel to champions and bitter rivals Bayern Munich on Saturday.

Fourth-placed Borussia Moenchenglabdach, who host struggling VfB Stuttgart on Saturday, are 10 points off second spot. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Ken Ferris)