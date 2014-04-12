BERLIN, April 12 Former Bundesliga champions VfB Stuttgart conceded an 89th minute equaliser to draw 1-1 at Borussia Moenchengladbach on Saturday and remain deep in the relegation battle.

Midfielder Daniel Didavi, who was only picked to play at the last minute, slotted in from close range after 12 minutes for the lead.

The visitors were far more aggressive and hungrier than Gladbach and hit the post with Ibrahima Traore in the 87th with a fierce free kick.

But they let their guard down the following minute allowing Juan Arango to head in the equaliser a minute from time.

The 2007 Bundesliga champions are on 28 points, one above Hamburg SV who lost 2-1 at Hanover 96 courtesy of a late winner from Didier Ya Konan to remain in the relegation playoff spot.

Gladbach dropped to fifth with VfL Wolfsburg making the most of their draw to crush Nuremberg 4-1 and leapfrog into fourth place a point above, and in contention for a spot in the Champions League competition next season.

Goals from Croats Ivan Perisic and Ivica Olic cancelled out Nuremberg's early lead. Junior Malanda and Perisic added two more late in the game.

Champions Bayern Munich take on second-placed Borussia Dortmund in the league's big game later on Saturday.

Schalke 04 are level with Dortmund on 58 points after beating Eintracht Frankfurt 2-0 on Friday.