BERLIN May 15 Nervous Hamburg SV settled for a goalless draw at home to second division Greuther Fuerth in their playoff first leg as the former European champions face the prospect of their first Bundesliga relegation.

Hamburg, the only top flight club never to have been relegated since the league's creation in 1963, suffered a setback when keeper Rene Adler injured his back during the warmup and Jaroslav Drobny came in to replace him.

With a sold-out crowd of 57,000 and the iconic stadium clock marking the 50 years 264 days and five hours that the team has spent uninterrupted in the Bundesliga, Hamburg struggled against the best attack in the second division.

It was Fuerth forward Ilir Azemi who had the first chance, but the 22-year-old's shot from a tight angle was saved by Drobny.

With experience in promotion battles, Fuerth were more aggressive. Hamburg had to wait until the 44th minute for a chance with Hakan Calhanoglu's shot sailing wide.

Fuerth missed a golden chance seven minutes after the restart when Nikola Djurdjic, clear in front of goal, failed to connect with a perfectly-timed cross into the box.

Hamburg upped the tempo after an hour with forward Pierre Michel Lasogga going close on two occasions as the hosts were urged forward by their fans, who grew more desperate as the minutes ticked away.

The two sides will meet again on Sunday in the return leg, where away goals count double in the event of a draw.

Nuremberg and Eintracht Braunschweig were relegated from the Bundesliga, with Cologne and Paderborn securing automatic promotion to the top flight.