BERLIN May 18 Former European champions and three-times Bundesliga winners Hamburg SV retained their place in Germany's top division after coming out on top against second division Gruether Fuerth thanks to their away goal in a 1-1 second-leg playoff draw on Sunday.

Hamburg, the only club never to have been relegated since the creation of the Bundesliga in 1963, got the golden goal through forward Pierre-Michel Lasogga in the 14th minute after the goalless first leg on Thursday.

The visitors, without an away win in seven months, brought the game to life when Hakan Calhanoglu rattled the post and Marcell Jansen had his rebound saved by keeper Wolfgang Hesl.

Lasogga, who returned from injury just in time for the playoff games, made the most of the resulting corner, rising high to drill in a header.

The 22-year-old, who missed out on a Germany call-up due to his injury, almost doubled the lead early in the second half with a point-blank header but it was Fuerth who scored on the hour when Stephan Fuerstner slid in to equalise.

The scene was set for a nervous final half hour and it proved to be just that with Hamburg hanging on for the draw they needed to stay in the Bundesliga and Fuerth desperate for a second.

Hamburg held on, running out the clock to end a disastrous season on a high.

Eintracht Braunschweig and Nuremberg were relegated with Cologne and Paderborn securing automatic promotion from the second division. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Ed Osmond)