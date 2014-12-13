BERLIN Dec 13 Bayern Munich steamrolled past Augsburg 4-0 with four goals in 13 minutes on Saturday to increase their lead to 10 points at the top of the Bundesliga.

Winger Arjen Robben scored twice as Bayern, undefeated in the league this season, outlasted Augsburg, who managed to keep pace for almost an hour before running out of steam.

Defender Mehdi Benatia headed in his first Bundesliga goal in the 58th after Bayern completely dominated the Bavarian clash but wasted chance after chance.

Earlier, Franck Ribery fired wide with only Alex Manninger to beat and the goalkeeper also denied Robben.

But the Dutchman, in sensational form throughout 2014, curled in a trademark left-foot shot off the post in the 59th to sink Augsburg, who snapped Bayern's unbeaten run last season.

Robert Lewandowski slotted in his seventh goal of the campaign in the 68th and Robben grabbed his eighth with a clever low shot from the edge of the box as the hosts suffered their first loss in five games after four straight wins.

Bayern are on 39 points from 15 games, having won 10 of their last 11 matches, with VfL Wolfsburg, in second on 29, meeting Paderborn on Sunday. Augsburg stay third on 24.

Last season's runners-up Borussia Dortmund continued their erratic season, losing 1-0 at Hertha Berlin.

Former Dortmund striker Julian Schieber shook off two defenders to slot in five minutes before the break, sending the Ruhr valley club back down to 16th place on the relegation playoff spot.

Fellow Champions League club Schalke 04 suffered a similar fate, slumping to a 2-1 loss against visitors Cologne to drop to sixth on 23.

