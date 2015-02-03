BERLIN Feb 3 Ten-man Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich battled to a 1-1 draw at home to Schalke 04 on Tuesday as they struggled to bounce back from last week's heavy defeat at VfL Wolfsburg.

Arjen Robben headed the hosts in front after 67 minutes as Bayern, who suffered their first league setback with a 4-1 loss at second-placed Wolfsburg on Friday, dug deep after Jerome Boateng gave away a penalty and was sent off in the 17th minute.

Schalke failed to score from the spot kick with Manuel Neuer saving Eric-Maxim Choupo's weak effort but after Robben's goal Benedikt Hoewedes levelled with a glancing header in the 72nd to rescue a point and keep his team in fourth place on 31.

Champions Bayern managed to protect their eight point lead over a Wolfsburg side who failed to replicate last week's form, rescuing a 1-1 draw at Eintracht Frankfurt courtesy of Kevin De Bruyne's 88th minute equaliser, his third goal in two games.

Bayern have 46 points ahead of Wolfsburg with 38 while third-placed Borussia Moenchengladbach, on 33, closed the gap on the wolves thanks to a 1-0 win over visiting Freiburg with Patrick Herrmann on target.

Last season's Bundesliga runners-up Borussia Dortmund, who are bottom of the table, host in-form Augsburg on Wednesday. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Ken Ferris)