BERLIN Feb 4 Last season's Bundesliga runners-up Borussia Dortmund slumped to a 1-0 defeat by 10-man Augsburg on Wednesday to continue their spectacular implosion and remain firmly anchored to the foot of the standings.

The 2011 and 2012 Bundesliga champions completely lacked ideas and a final pass in front of a sold-out 80,000 home crowd and were easily outmuscled by European hopefuls Augsburg with Raul Bobadilla netting the winner in the 50th minute.

Surprise packages Augsburg, who had Christoph Janker sent off midway through the second half, completely shut out Dortmund in the last half hour and climbed into fourth place on 33 points courtesy of their third successive league win.

Dortmund, who take on Juventus in the Champions League round of 16 this month, are 18th on 16 after their 11th league loss this season.

Hamburg SV, also former Bundesliga champions, eased their relegation fears after they beat Paderborn 3-0, ending their league goal drought after 398 minutes.

Rafael van der Vaart converted a penalty after Hamburg were awarded the fastest Bundesliga spot-kick since timings were introduced in 2004-05 just eight seconds into the game.

Goals from Marcell Jansen and Zoltan Schieber made sure of the three points and lifted Hamburg to 13th on 20 points.

Champions League club Bayer Leverkusen edged past Hertha Berlin 1-0 to move into fifth, a point behind Augsburg.

Bayern Munich maintained their eight=point lead at the top on 45 points despite their 1-1 draw against Schalke 04 as second-placed VfL Wolfsburg also drew against Eintracht Frankfurt on Tuesday. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Ed Osmond)