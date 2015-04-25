BERLIN, April 25 Borussia Dortmund winger Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored an audacious penalty and set up another goal in a 2-0 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday to keep their Europa League hopes alive.

The Gabon international took over the penalty duties with Marco Reus on the bench and chipped his 24th minute spot kick down the middle of the goal with keeper Kevin Trapp diving early.

He than charged down the wing and cut back for Shinji Kagawa to tap in as Dortmund, last season's runners-up, moved up to eighth on 39 points, three behind Augsburg in sixth with four games left in the season.

The top six qualify for European competitions, or the top seven if leaders Bayern Munich or second-placed VfL Wolfsburg win the German Cup.

Bayern, who are 12 points clear at the top and take on Hertha Berlin later on Saturday, can secure the title if Wolfsburg fail to match their result in their game against Borussia Moenchengladbach on Sunday.

Struggling Hamburg SV scored their first goals in seven games to beat Augsburg 3-2 to move out of the bottom two and into the relegation playoff spot on 28 points. It was their first win in 10 league games.

Cologne's Bard Finne scored an 83rd-minute equaliser in a 1-1 draw against third-placed Bayer Leverkusen who moved up to 55 points, one ahead of fourth-placed Gladbach.

VfB Stuttgart's relegation battle suffered a setback when they squandered a 2-0 lead, after scoring twice in three minutes, to draw 2-2 with Freiburg, who secured a point thanks to two goals from Nils Petersen, including an 85th-minute leveller.

Stuttgart are on 27 in 17th place, one behind Hamburg with bottom club Paderborn playing Werder Bremen on Sunday. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Toby Davis)