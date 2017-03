BERLIN, April 26 Treble-chasing Bayern Munich claimed a third straight Bundesliga title on Sunday without kicking a ball after VfL Wolfsburg's 1-0 defeat at Borussia Moenchengladbach meant they had an unassailable 15-point lead with four games left.

Bayern, who have now won a total of 25 German league titles including one before the Bundesliga's creation in 1963, beat Hertha Berlin 1-0 on Saturday but had to put the champagne on ice until after second-placed Wolfsburg's game on Sunday. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Ken Ferris)