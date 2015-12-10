Dec 10 VfL Wolfsburg, last season's Bundesliga runners-up and German Cup winners, will be desperate to arrest their slide down the table when they host Hamburg SV on Saturday.

Following a promising start to the season the Wolves have slipped to fifth in the Bundesliga after picking up just one win in four matches.

Andre Schuerrle, the German international who joined from Chelsea midway through last season, was supposed to be their new attacking weapon but he has failed to deliver so far and Daniel Caligiuri has won their head-to-head battle for a starting spot.

Last week's 2-1 defeat by Borussia Dortmund ended Wolfsburg's 29-game unbeaten league run at home.

"Fifth place is not good enough," said Dutch striker Bas Dost. "We are a bit behind our expectations. We want to be playing in the Champions League next season."

Wolfsburg qualified for the last 16 of Europe's biggest club competition by beating Manchester United 3-2 on Tuesday with a late goal from Naldo.

"The team did an outstanding job against Manchester," coach Dieter Hecking said. "I now hope we can carry this kind of consistency from the Champions League to the Bundesliga."

Wolfsburg have not lost to ninth-placed Hamburg in eight consecutive matches, their longest undefeated run against a Bundesliga club.

Hamburg, who stayed up after surviving a relegation playoff in each of the last two seasons, have the third best away record in the league this season, behind Bayern Munich and Dortmund, having won four of their eight matches on the road.

"I know what kind of tempo and what kind of intensity we should expect on Sunday," said Hamburg coach Bruno Labbadia.

Bosnian defender Emir Spahic could return for the visitors after injury while Pierre-Michel Lasogga is battling to recover from a shoulder problem.

Bayern, top with 40 points from 15 matches, will aim to bounce back from their first league defeat of the season against Borussia Moenchengladbach last week when they entertain promoted Ingolstadt on Saturday.

Second-placed Dortmund, who are five points adrift, host 13th-placed Eintracht Frankfurt on Sunday.