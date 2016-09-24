BERLIN, Sept 24 Champions Bayern Munich needed an 88th-minute winner by Joshua Kimmich to beat Hamburg SV 1-0 on Saturday and protect their three-point lead at the top of the Bundesliga.

Strugglers Hamburg had battled hard to protect a goalless draw and end a three-game losing run, with goalkeeper Rene Adler making a string of key saves before Kimmich drilled in a Franck Ribery cutback at the far post.

The result lifted Bayern to 15 points, three ahead of Borussia Dortmund, who beat Freiburg 3-1 on Friday.

Bayern, who take on Atletico Madrid in the Champions League next week, faced a determined Hamburg team, who were looking to turn their season start around, pressing them high and allowing just three shots on target in the first half.

The champions' first big chance came after almost an hour with Javi Martinez's effort cleared on the line by Adler, who was also on hand to save a curled David Alaba free kick 10 minutes later.

Bayern coach Carlo Ancelotti brought on Ribery and the Frenchman added instant pace down the left wing but neither Thomas Mueller nor Robert Lewandowski could beat Adler from close range.

The keeper was finally beaten when Ribery launched another trademark run, cut across the goalmouth and Kimmich slipped in to score the winner to extend Bayern's perfect start to the season with their fifth win in five matches. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Ed Osmond)