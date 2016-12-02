BERLIN Dec 2 Robert Lewandowski struck twice and Arjen Robben netted with a rare diving header as champions Bayern Munich came from a goal down to win 3-1 at Mainz 05 to reclaim top spot in the Bundesliga on Friday.

The Bavarians have 30 points from 13 games, ahead on goal difference of promoted RB Leipzig who host Schalke 04 on Saturday when Hertha Berlin, third on 24, travel to VfL Wolfsburg.

Hot-shot Poland international Lewandowski has now scored twice in each of his last four visits to Mainz.

Bayern went behind after four minutes when powerful Colombian striker Jhon Cordoba charged past Javi Martinez and drilled an unstoppable low shot past keeper Manuel Neuer.

Lewandowski equalised four minutes later with a tidy finish from a fine through ball by Robben.

Thomas Mueller, without a goal this season, could have put the visitors ahead but his point-blank effort was kicked away by keeper Jonas Loessl.

Mueller turned provider and Robben beat Loessl with a well-timed header to put the champions ahead in the 21st minute.

Lewandowski then grabbed his ninth league goal of the campaign in stoppage time at the end of the game.

Bayern have now chalked up two Bundesliga wins in a row after suffering their first defeat of the season against Borussia Dortmund on Nov. 19.

Mainz remained in ninth place on 17 points. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Tony Jimenez)