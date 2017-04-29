BERLIN, April 29 Bayern Munich secured a record-extending fifth consecutive Bundesliga title on Saturday after beating VfL Wolfsburg 6-0 to open up an unassailable 10-point lead with three matches remaining.

The Bavarians are on 73 points with RB Leipzig in second place on 63 after they were held to a goalless draw by Ingolstadt earlier in the day. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Clare Fallon)