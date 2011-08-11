BERLIN Aug 11 Bayern Munich stumbled into the
new Bundesliga season with a surprise home defeat to Borussia
Moenchengladbach last week but the Bavarians have not pressed
the panic button yet.
The 1-0 home loss was not the kind of start the club had
been hoping for but Bayern sports director Christian Nerlinger
said it was far too early for drastic changes.
"We must not panic," said Nerlinger. "Obviously the defeat
against Gladbach was not part of our expectations, it was indeed
a bad start, but it was not a performance that made us worry."
A revamped VfL Wolfsburg, who narrowly avoided the drop last
season, wait for them on Saturday and Bayern need to get their
house in order or risk spending another season chasing champions
Borussia Dortmund from the start.
Nerlinger said the team, under new coach Jupp Heynckes,
might need a bit more time to find their groove but predicted
they would be ready for Wolfsburg.
Heynckes would prefer a bit more time, or at least have some
more players at his disposal, to prepare for the away match as a
string of international friendlies during the week whittled down
the Bayern squad at training.
Eight players were on duty for Germany in their 3-2 win over
Brazil, who also had Luiz Gustavo in the squad, while Croat
Ivica Olic, Ukrainian Anatoliy Tymoshchuk, Belgium's Daniel van
Buyten and Austrian David Alaba were also on international duty.
Wingers Arjen Robben, who returned to Munich after the
friendly between Netherlands and England was called off, and
Franck Ribery, were the only big names on the training pitch.
Wolfsburg, who suffered a shock first round German Cup exit
to fourth-division RB Leipzig in late July, recovered in time
for the Bundesliga start to crush hosts Cologne 3-0 last week.
Former Bayern coach Felix Magath, who led Wolfsburg to the
2009 German league title and then returned late last season to
rescue them from relegation on the last matchday, will be
looking to make it two wins out of two.
Dortmund again seem to be the team to beat after their
sparkling 3-1 win over Hamburg SV last week. They travel to face
Hoffenheim, while fellow Champions League competitors Bayer
Leverkusen host Werder Bremen on Sunday.
