BERLIN Aug 11 Bayern Munich stumbled into the new Bundesliga season with a surprise home defeat to Borussia Moenchengladbach last week but the Bavarians have not pressed the panic button yet.

The 1-0 home loss was not the kind of start the club had been hoping for but Bayern sports director Christian Nerlinger said it was far too early for drastic changes.

"We must not panic," said Nerlinger. "Obviously the defeat against Gladbach was not part of our expectations, it was indeed a bad start, but it was not a performance that made us worry."

A revamped VfL Wolfsburg, who narrowly avoided the drop last season, wait for them on Saturday and Bayern need to get their house in order or risk spending another season chasing champions Borussia Dortmund from the start.

Nerlinger said the team, under new coach Jupp Heynckes, might need a bit more time to find their groove but predicted they would be ready for Wolfsburg.

Heynckes would prefer a bit more time, or at least have some more players at his disposal, to prepare for the away match as a string of international friendlies during the week whittled down the Bayern squad at training.

Eight players were on duty for Germany in their 3-2 win over Brazil, who also had Luiz Gustavo in the squad, while Croat Ivica Olic, Ukrainian Anatoliy Tymoshchuk, Belgium's Daniel van Buyten and Austrian David Alaba were also on international duty.

Wingers Arjen Robben, who returned to Munich after the friendly between Netherlands and England was called off, and Franck Ribery, were the only big names on the training pitch.

Wolfsburg, who suffered a shock first round German Cup exit to fourth-division RB Leipzig in late July, recovered in time for the Bundesliga start to crush hosts Cologne 3-0 last week.

Former Bayern coach Felix Magath, who led Wolfsburg to the 2009 German league title and then returned late last season to rescue them from relegation on the last matchday, will be looking to make it two wins out of two.

Dortmund again seem to be the team to beat after their sparkling 3-1 win over Hamburg SV last week. They travel to face Hoffenheim, while fellow Champions League competitors Bayer Leverkusen host Werder Bremen on Sunday. (Editing by Peter Rutherford; to query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

Please double-click on the newslink: for more soccer stories