BERLIN Aug 14 Israeli striker Itay Shechter
snatched an 80th minute equaliser to rescue a 1-1 draw for
Kaiserslautern against visitors Augsburg on Sunday.
The Bundesliga newcomers struck after 10 minutes when Sascha
Moelders was sent through to fire in his third goal in two games
but new signing Shechter weaved through the defence and released
a powerful left-footed low drive to level.
The promoted Bavarians were better in the first half and
missed a string of clear chances to double their lead with
Kaiserslautern looking out of sorts.
The hosts upped the tempo in the second half and came close
more than half a dozen times only to be denied by goalkeeper
Simon Jentzsch.
He could do nothing though to stop 24-year-old Shechter's
missile from just inside the box that gave Kaiserslautern their
first point from two games.
Augsburg hit the bar three minutes from time.
Champions Borussia Dortmund suffered a 1-0 defeat at
Hoffenheim on Saturday while Luiz Gustavo scored in stoppage
time to give Bayern Munich a 1-0 win at VfL Wolfsburg.
Both teams have three points after two games.
Fellow Champions League competitors Bayer Leverkusen take on
Werder Bremen later on Sunday. Mainz 05 and Hanover 96 lead the
standings with six points.
