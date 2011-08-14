LONDON Aug 14 * Michal Kadlec scores winner
BERLIN Aug 14 Bayer Leverkusen needed an 85th
minute goal from defender Michal Kadlec to beat Werder Bremen
1-0 on Sunday for their first points of the season.
The Czech left-back turned home a pass from substitute Simon
Rolfes, the ball going in off the post.
Kadlec had come close eight minutes earlier, when his free
kick was palmed away by Bremen keeper Tim Wiese.
Michael Ballack made his first start of the season for
Leverkusen, and Peruvian striker Claudio Pizarro was included in
Bremen's squad as a substitute after his long injury lay-off.
Lennart Thy, who got the nod over Pizarro to start, missed a
glorious first-half chance for Werder, when he fired over the
bar from three metres.
In Sunday's other game, Israeli striker Itay Shechter
snatched an 80th minute equaliser to rescue a 1-1 draw for
Kaiserslautern against visitors Augsburg.
The Bundesliga newcomers struck after 10 minutes, when
Sascha Moelders was sent through to fire in his third goal in
two games, but new signing Shechter weaved through the defence
and released a powerful left-footed low drive to level.
The promoted Bavarians were better in the first half and
missed a string of clear chances to double their lead with
Kaiserslautern looking out of sorts.
The hosts upped the tempo in the second half and came close
more than half a dozen times, only to be denied by goalkeeper
Simon Jentzsch.
He could do nothing, though, to stop 24-year-old Shechter's
missile from just inside the box that gave Kaiserslautern their
first point from two games.
Champions Borussia Dortmund suffered a 1-0 defeat at
Hoffenheim on Saturday, while Luiz Gustavo scored in stoppage
time to give Bayern Munich a 1-0 win at VfL Wolfsburg. Both
teams have three points after two games.
Mainz 05 and Hanover 96 lead the standings with six points.
