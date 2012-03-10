BERLIN, March 10 Bayern Munich demolished
Hoffenheim 7-1 with Mario Gomez scoring a hat-trick and Dutchman
Arjen Robben adding two more to move four points behind leaders
Borussia Dortmund on Saturday.
The emphatic victory boosted Bayern's confidence ahead of
their Champions League round of 16 second leg against Basel next
week and lifted them to 51 points. Dortmund, on 55, were playing
lowly Augsburg later.
Gomez gave the Bavarians a fifth minute lead when he pounced
on a weak clearance by keeper Tom Starke, opening the
floodgates.
The hosts scored another four times in the first half through
Gomez, Robben and Toni Kroos.
Bundesliga top scorer Gomez got his hat-trick with a header
at the far post in the 48th to take his league tally to 21
goals. Franck Ribery completed a quick break 10 minutes later
before Ryan Babel scored a late consolation goal with a little
help by Bayern defender Luiz Gustavo.
Third-placed Borussia Moenchengladbach lost further ground
in the title race, stumbling to a goalless draw against
relegation-threatened Freiburg, to drop three points behind
Bayern.
Bayer Leverkusen failed to bounce back after their 7-1
demolition by Barcelona in the Champions League in midweek,
losing 3-2 at VfL Wolfsburg and remain in fifth place on 40
points.
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Alan Baldwin)