BERLIN, March 10 Bayern Munich demolished Hoffenheim 7-1 with Mario Gomez scoring a hat-trick and Dutchman Arjen Robben adding two more to move four points behind leaders Borussia Dortmund on Saturday.

The emphatic victory boosted Bayern's confidence ahead of their Champions League round of 16 second leg against Basel next week and lifted them to 51 points. Dortmund, on 55, were playing lowly Augsburg later.

Gomez gave the Bavarians a fifth minute lead when he pounced on a weak clearance by keeper Tom Starke, opening the floodgates.

The hosts scored another four times in the first half through Gomez, Robben and Toni Kroos.

Bundesliga top scorer Gomez got his hat-trick with a header at the far post in the 48th to take his league tally to 21 goals. Franck Ribery completed a quick break 10 minutes later before Ryan Babel scored a late consolation goal with a little help by Bayern defender Luiz Gustavo.

Third-placed Borussia Moenchengladbach lost further ground in the title race, stumbling to a goalless draw against relegation-threatened Freiburg, to drop three points behind Bayern.

Bayer Leverkusen failed to bounce back after their 7-1 demolition by Barcelona in the Champions League in midweek, losing 3-2 at VfL Wolfsburg and remain in fifth place on 40 points.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Alan Baldwin)