BERLIN, March 23 VfL Wolfsburg beat Hamburg SV
2-1 on Friday to stay in contention for a European spot and
leave their opponents battling against relegation after
suffering a fourth straight defeat.
Wolfsburg's third consecutive win lifted the 2009 champions
to eighth on 37 points. Sixth place at the end of the season
will be enough to qualify for the Europa League.
Hamburg, the only club never to have played in the second
division since the introduction of the Bundesliga in 1963,
remained stuck in 14th position on 27, two points above the
relegation playoff zone after their fifth defeat in six games.
After a lacklustre first half, Wolfsburg grabbed the lead
straight after the restart when Iran international Ashkan
Dejagah raced down the right and crossed for Mario Mandzukic at
the far post to head in his 10th league goal of the season.
Hamburg equalised a minute later as Marcus Berg chipped the
ball over on-rushing keeper Diego Benaglio.
Former Germany international Marcel Schaefer restored
Wolfsburg's lead in the 75th minute, curling a free kick under
keeper Jaroslav Drobny's body.
Borussia Dortmund, top on 59 points, take on Cologne on
Sunday while Bayern Munich, five points behind in second place,
entertain Hanover 96 on Saturday.
(Writing by Karolos Grohmann)
(Editing by Tony Jimenez)