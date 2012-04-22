April 22 Bayer Leverkusen's Michal Kadlec was
attacked by two alleged Cologne fans early on Sunday and
suffered a broken nose, the player and police said.
Kadlec told the Cologne Express newspaper he had been
approached by two people who identified themselves as supporters
of regional rivals Cologne before hitting him in the face.
"I was stunned. My nose started to bleed heavily. The two
men had said they were Cologne fans," he told the newspaper.
The 27-year-old Czech, who was leaving a nightclub in
Cologne accompanied by his girlfriend at the time, said he
intended to play against Hanover 96 next week.
Police said they were investigating the attack.
Leverkusen are in sixth place after a win at Hoffenheim on
Saturday while Cologne, whose fans have repeatedly been in the
spotlight for violent behaviour this season, are in the
relegation playoff spot after drawing 1-1 with VfB Stuttgart.
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Clare Fallon)