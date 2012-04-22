April 22 Bayer Leverkusen's Michal Kadlec was attacked by two alleged Cologne fans early on Sunday and suffered a broken nose, the player and police said.

Kadlec told the Cologne Express newspaper he had been approached by two people who identified themselves as supporters of regional rivals Cologne before hitting him in the face.

"I was stunned. My nose started to bleed heavily. The two men had said they were Cologne fans," he told the newspaper.

The 27-year-old Czech, who was leaving a nightclub in Cologne accompanied by his girlfriend at the time, said he intended to play against Hanover 96 next week.

Police said they were investigating the attack.

Leverkusen are in sixth place after a win at Hoffenheim on Saturday while Cologne, whose fans have repeatedly been in the spotlight for violent behaviour this season, are in the relegation playoff spot after drawing 1-1 with VfB Stuttgart. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Clare Fallon)