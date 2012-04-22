(Updates with reaction, surgery)
BERLIN (Reuters) April 22 - Bayer Leverkusen defender Michal
Kadlec will need surgery to fix a broken nose after he was
attacked by two alleged Cologne fans early on Sunday, the club
said.
Kadlec was leaving a Cologne night club with his girlfriend
following their 1-0 win at Hoffenheim when he was approached by
two people who identified themselves as supporters of regional
rivals Cologne. They verbally abused him before hitting him in
the face.
The Czech international will undergo surgery on Monday but
said he hoped to be back in action against Hanover 96 next week.
"Even with a facemask I want to be there against Hanover,"
he said in a statement.
Cologne police confirmed the attack saying two unnamed men
had broken the player's nose.
Leverkusen are sixth in the Bundesliga after their win at
Hoffenheim on Saturday while Cologne, whose fans have repeatedly
been in the spotlight for violent behaviour this season, are in
the relegation playoff spot after drawing 1-1 with VfB
Stuttgart.
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Clare Fallon/Mark
Meadows)