BERLIN May 4 Borussia Dortmund midfielder
Shinji Kagawa will decide whether to extend his contract with
the German champions or sign for an English Premier League club
after the German Cup final on May 12, the Japanese international
said on Friday.
Kagawa, who has won consecutive Bundesliga title since
joining Dortmund for just 350,000 euros ($460,300) from Japan's
second division, has impressed enough to become a transfer
target for a number of leading European clubs.
The attacking midfielder's Dortmund contract runs out in
2013 and the 23-year-old has already stated a desire to one day
ply his trade in England.
"I have not yet decided what I will do," Kagawa, who has
scored 13 league goal this season, told Bild newspaper in
response to a question whether he would be playing in the
Bundesliga or the Premier League next season.
"The earliest I will discuss my future after a lot of
thought with my agent will be after the German Cup final."
Dortmund can clinch the domestic double if they beat Bayern
in the final in Berlin on May 12.
($1 = 0.7603 euros)
