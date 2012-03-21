(Updates with news conference set for Thursday)

BERLIN, March 21 Kaiserslautern are set to appoint Krasimir Balakov as manager of the relegation-threatened team after Marco Kurz was sacked on Tuesday, a source close to the Bulgarian said on Wednesday.

The source told Reuters that Balakov, 45, had agreed to join the club.

Kaiserslautern said there would be a news conference to unveil a new coach on Thursday at 1330GMT, who would also take over the afternoon training session, but refused to reveal the name of Kurz's successor.

Balakov, who played for VfB Stuttgart from 1995 to 2003 and was briefly their player-manager, has been coaching Hajduk Split in Croatia since 2011. He was a member of the Bulgaria team that finished fourth at the 1994 World Cup.

Kaiserslautern are bottom of the Bundesliga after failing to win in their last 16 league games and lie five points below the relegation playoff spot. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Additional reporting by Angel Krasimirov; Editing by John Mehaffey)