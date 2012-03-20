BERLIN, March 20 Relegation-threatened Kaiserslautern have sacked coach Marco Kurz after dropping to last place in the Bundesliga and failing to win any of their last 16 league games, the club said on Tuesday.

"We need to go down this path if we are to exhaust all chances of staying up," club chief Stefan Kunz told reporters.

"After the 4-1 defeat by Schalke 04 (on Sunday) and after many intensive discussions we were convinced we had to take this step."

Assistant coach Oliver Schaefer and goalkeeping coach Gerry Ehrmann will take over on an interim basis with Kurz's successor to be announced shortly.

Kaiserslautern are five points off the relegation playoff spot. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Mark Meadows)