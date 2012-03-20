(Updates with quotes, details)

BERLIN, March 20 Relegation-threatened Kaiserslautern have sacked coach Marco Kurz after dropping to last place in the Bundesliga and failing to win any of their last 16 league games, the club said on Tuesday.

"We need to go down this path if we are to exhaust all chances of staying up," club chief Stefan Kuntz told reporters.

"After the 4-1 defeat by Schalke 04 (on Sunday) and after many intensive discussions we were convinced we had to take this step.

"We took many measures in the past weeks and months to get the team back to success. Unfortunately they did not work."

Assistant coach Oliver Schaefer and goalkeeping coach Gerry Ehrmann will take over on an interim basis with Kurz's successor to be announced shortly, Kuntz said.

Kaiserslautern are five points off the relegation playoff spot.

Kurz, whose assistant Guenther Gorenzel was also sacked, took over in 2009 and led the Red Devils back to the Bundesliga with the club finishing seventh in their first season back in top flight last year.

His contract ran out in 2013. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Mark Meadows)